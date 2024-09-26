Indy 6th grader selected for 25th class of Scholastic Kids Press

Scholastic has announced that Asher, a sixth-grader from Indianapolis, Indiana, has been chosen to join the 25th class of Scholastic Kids Press.

This group is made up of 27 student journalists from around the world who report “news for kids, by kids.”

Asher will now have the chance to cover important news and events, giving a voice to young people.

Asher’s mom, Tricia, says his stories will be published on the Scholastic Kids Press website and featured in select issues of Scholastic Magazines.

This reaches more than 13 million students in U.S. classrooms.

The program is known for teaching kids about journalism and encouraging them to share stories that matter to their peers.

Scholastic Kids Press is an award-winning program, and Asher’s selection shows the talent and potential in young reporters like him.