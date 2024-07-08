Indy Arts Council launches new website and summer events

This summer, Indianapolis is hosting many arts events for everyone to enjoy throughout July and August. The Indy Arts Council has launched a new website with a fresh look.

The site makes it easy to find artist directories, event listings, news, and resources. The goal is to make the arts more accessible to everyone in central Indiana. Users can now customize their experience based on their interests.

What’s New on the Website?

Artist and Public Art Directories: Discover local art and artists.

Discover local art and artists. Neighborhood Guides: Explore arts and culture in different areas.

Explore arts and culture in different areas. Resources for Artists: Find support and opportunities for artists.

Find support and opportunities for artists. Event Listings: Browse arts and culture events by category or venue.

Browse arts and culture events by category or venue. Customizable Layout: Suitable for everyone, from artists to arts lovers, community members, and donors.

Upcoming Events in June & July

“Do You Feel What I Feel?” | 6-9 p.m. June 28 Indianapolis Liberation Center, 1800 N Meridian St Ste 305 * FREE * Artists India Hines and Dailyn Eades present works on connection and healing. There will be a discussion on the artwork and the meaning of Pride month.

RENDEZVOUS: A Burlesque & Drag Revue | 8 p.m. June 28 The White Rabbit Cabaret, 1116 Prospect St * $20 * Enjoy a night of music and dance with hosts and performers.

Garden Pardi IV | 4 p.m. June 29 Celebration Plaza Amphitheater, 801 W Washington St * $150 & up * Support Black innovation in tech and the arts at Be Nimble’s annual fundraiser. Wear your best western gear.

ACT II.V: A Beyoncé Tribute | 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. June 29 Cinderwood Event Center, 601 S Meridian St Ste 400 * $35 * Celebrate Be Nimble’s Black Innovation Week with a Beyoncé tribute party.

Celestial Connections Market | 1-5 p.m. June 29 Gather 22, 22 E 22nd St * FREE * Enjoy a market with local vendors, artists, live performances, food, and networking.

Authors at Tomorrow | 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 29 Tomorrow Bookstore, 882 Massachusetts Ave * FREE * Hear Indiana-based author Ivana Christman talk about her novel “Under the Elm.”

Author Chat with Maurice Broaddus | 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 29 IPL – College Avenue Branch, 4180 N College Ave * FREE * Meet local author and Afrofuturist Maurice Broaddus.

Three Arrests of Frances Farmer | 4 p.m. June 29 Frank & Katrina Basile Theatre (Phoenix Theatre), 705 N Illinois St * FREE * Enjoy a play reading followed by a discussion.

Frank Glover – John Coltrane Tribute | 7 p.m. June 30 The Jazz Kitchen, 5377 N College Ave * $15-$30 * Jazz musician Frank Glover and others honor John Coltrane.

Classical Revolution | 8-11 p.m. July 2 Chatterbox Jazz Club, 435 Massachusetts Ave * $4 * Freelance musicians and Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra members play classical tunes.

Vexations | 7 p.m. July 3 Garfield Park Arts Center, 2432 Conservatory Dr * FREE * Artist Mrs. William Horsley presents a 16 mm film with live-mixed sounds and projections.

Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest | 6 p.m. July 4 American Legion Mall, 700 N Pennsylvania St * FREE * Enjoy food, live music, kids’ activities, and fireworks at 10 p.m.

Art & Soul Sundays | 3-4 p.m. July 7 Indianapolis Artsgarden, 110 W Washington St * FREE * Enjoy soulful music and dance with Brandon Douthitt and his band.

For more information, visit www.indyarts.org.

Melissa Rowe, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Indy Arts Council, shared more information.