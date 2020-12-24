Indy Blue Crew visits nursing homes, neighborhoods to spread Christmas cheer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– If you’re a Colts fan and love tailgating you know all about the Indy Blue Crew.

The group got together to put on a parade for neighborhoods and nursing homes. During the two-day drive-thru parade that kicked off in Avon, kids get to see the Blue Crew firetruck come through their neighborhood and get candy from “Blue Santa.”

The crew said the goal was to spread some Christmas cheer while also cheering on the Colts as they prepare to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For Perry Fiscus, the Blue Crew Director, driving the truck and watching Santa interact with the kids was fun, but it was an eye opener visiting the nursing homes.

“It was a sobering moment” at the nursing home, Fiscus said. “It’s overwhelming.”

Randy Collins, founder of the crew, dressed up as “Blue Santa” and rode around with a sign that says, “Help is on the way, Stay Safe, Santa Loves you, Merry Christmas.”

“I teared up a few times just to see them in there,” Collins said. “They’ve been through a lot and help is on the way guys hang in there.”

Avon Neighborhood stops: Linden Square, Carolina Commons, Whisperwood Lakes.

Nursing home stops: Wellbrooke of Avon Assisted Living, Countryside Meadows Nursing Home and Parker Square Manor Retirement Community.

The crew will be in Fishers for part two of the parade.

