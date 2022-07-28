All Indiana

Indy-born opera singer set to perform in Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 spoke with Indy-born soprano, Angela Brown. She’ll be performing Tosca in November at the Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre in Carmel for the first time . She’ll also be performing on September 10th at the 5th annual “Opera in the Park” at the MacAllister Amphitheater.

Brown is also the founder of Morning Brown Incorporated, an organization that partners with other artists and musicians to provide exposure to classical music.

She’s received multiple awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts. Her career has made the front page of The New York Times, Oprah Magazine, Reader’s Digest, and other media platforms.

More information about performances and ticket purchases can be found on the Indianapolis Opera website.