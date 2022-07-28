All Indiana

Indy-born opera singer set to perform in Carmel

(Photo Provided/Indianapolis Opera)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 spoke with Indy-born soprano, Angela Brown. She’ll be performing Tosca in November at the Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre in Carmel for the first time . She’ll also be performing on September 10th at the 5th annual “Opera in the Park” at the MacAllister Amphitheater.

Brown is also the founder of Morning Brown Incorporated, an organization that partners with other artists and musicians to provide exposure to classical music.

She’s received multiple awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts. Her career has made the front page of The New York Times, Oprah Magazine, Reader’s Digest, and other media platforms.

More information about performances and ticket purchases can be found on the Indianapolis Opera website.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Energy Systems Network to merge with Battery Innovation Center

Inside INdiana Business /

Georgia woman dies after falling out of patrol car

National /

Amatrol planning additional expansion in Jeffersonville

Inside INdiana Business /

A good accountant can help you plan and understand your business’ finances

BEO Show /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.