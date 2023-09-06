Indy business spotlight: OneTrueJourney #GodisKing LLC

Former WISH-TV employee, Lakesha Holston, is making a triumphant return to the station, but this time, it’s not as a production assistant. Lakesha is back to shine a spotlight on her inspiring business venture, OneTrueJourney #GodisKing LLC. Through this unique enterprise, she is on a mission to make a difference in her community by helping wayward youth find their way back to the right path. Lakesha’s passion for the betterment of her community is evident as she shares her journey and the impactful work she’s been doing. Her commitment to the cause is unwavering, and she’s dedicated to making a lasting impact on the lives of young people. Lakesha’s ultimate dream is to establish her own Community Youth Family Center, where she can provide even more comprehensive support and opportunities for the youth she serves.

Lakesha’s story shows the power of determination and the unwavering belief in making a positive change. As she discusses her business, OneTrueJourney #GodisKing LLC, viewers will get a glimpse into the incredible ways she empowers and uplifts the youth in her community. Her vision for a Community Youth Family Center demonstrates her long-term commitment to creating a brighter future for the next generation. Lakesha’s return to WISH-TV is not just about her own success, but also about amplifying the importance of community engagement and the impact that one person can have when they dedicate themselves to a greater purpose. Her story is sure to inspire and motivate others to take action and make a positive difference in their communities as well.