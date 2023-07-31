Indy Chicken & Beer Festival returns for 3rd year!

Get ready for the excitement as the Indy Chicken & Beer Festival returns for its third year! We are thrilled to have the co-founder, Austin Burris, and the talented chef from Tupelo Honey, Sean Litel, join us in the studio to share all the exciting updates for this year’s event.

With the success of the past two festivals, anticipation is high, and this year promises to be even more extraordinary. From new mouthwatering chicken recipes to a diverse selection of craft beers, attendees can expect a culinary extravaganza like never before. The festival is sure to be a celebration of flavors and a gathering of food and beer enthusiasts, making it a can’t-miss event for everyone!