All Indiana

Indy Dance Council provides local dancers with financial resources, guidance

If you’ve always dreamed of becoming a dancer, we can tell you how to get involved in the Indy dance scene.

Whether you are an amateur or a pro, we’ve got some essential resources to help you express your dancing passion.

All of the dancers featured on “All Indiana” Tuesday have worked with Mariel Greenlee-Lungu.

She is the founder of the Indy Dance Council, an online platform to promote and organize everything happening in the local dance world.

Greenlee-Lungu is a former professional dancer that now dedicates herself to shaping the future of dance in Central Indiana.

For information on how dance artists can get financial resources, click here.