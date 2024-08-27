Indy Eleven to face sporting Kansas City

Caleb King joined us to talk about a big moment for Indy Eleven. Tonight, the team will play the most important match in its 11-year history.

They are competing in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals against Sporting Kansas City, a Major League Soccer (MLS) team.

The match will take place on Tuesday, August 27, at 8 p.m.

What makes this game special is that Indy Eleven is the only non-MLS team to make it to the semifinals.

It’s a huge achievement for the Boys in Blue, and fans are excited to see them take on this challenge. The game will be broadcast on 93.5/107.5

The Fan and available on Apple TV MLS Season Pass, so everyone can tune in to support the team.

We wish Indy Eleven the best of luck in this historic match!