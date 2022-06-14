All Indiana

Indy Film Fest returns for 19th year with virtual, in-person screenings

The Indy Film Fest is back for the 19th year.

Beginning on Wednesday, June 15, the Indy Film Fest will hold select in-person screenings at Kan Kan Cinema and will unveil movies of all genres for festival “goers” to screen at home.

The festival is structured differently this year, with in-person screenings happening on June 15 – 19 and virtual screenings available from June 17 – 26.

Watch the video above for an overview of what you can expect at the festival this year.

For more information on Indy Film Fest, visit indyfilmfest.org, like Indy Film Fest on Facebook and follow @IndyFilmFest on Twitter and Instagram.