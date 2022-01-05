All Indiana

Indy hosts National College Football Playoff Championship this weekend

by: Tierra Carpenter
WISH-TV is proud to be the official local broadcast partner of the 2022 College Football Playoff Indianapolis Host Committee.

Mark Howell, 2022 CFP Indy Host Committee, and Ryan Allen Hall, Director of Public Events for the College Football Playoff, joined us today along with the College Football Playoff trophy!

They told us all about this trophy and some of the special details it includes, what makes Indy such a great city for hosting this event and more

Watch the video above to see what they had to say.

