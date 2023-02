All Indiana

Indy Inner-City Chess Club teaches life lessons

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did you know that learning chess can raise IQs in both boys and girls in just four months?

It also improves their memory and concentration with no screens in sight.

Yuri Smith, the creator of the Indy Inner-City Chess Club, joined “All Indiana” to talk about how life lessons can be learned while playing the game.

Anyone interested in joining can sign up on their website.