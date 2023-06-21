Indy native performing at 2023 Slam Music Fest

Today, we had the pleasure of welcoming singer-songwriter and Indianapolis native, Josh Gillespie, into our studio.

With his captivating blend of alternative rock, pop, and folk, Gillespie serenaded our hosts and left a lasting impression with his soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics.

His music resonates deeply with audiences, capturing the essence of personal experiences and universal emotions.

Gillespie’s unique sound and powerful storytelling ability have garnered him a growing fan base, and his visit to our studio only further solidified his status as a rising star in the music industry.