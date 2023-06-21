Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indy native performing at 2023 Slam Music Fest

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Today, we had the pleasure of welcoming singer-songwriter and Indianapolis native, Josh Gillespie, into our studio.

With his captivating blend of alternative rock, pop, and folk, Gillespie serenaded our hosts and left a lasting impression with his soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics.

His music resonates deeply with audiences, capturing the essence of personal experiences and universal emotions.

Gillespie’s unique sound and powerful storytelling ability have garnered him a growing fan base, and his visit to our studio only further solidified his status as a rising star in the music industry.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Judge offers no mercy to...
I-Team 8 /
Fishers 13-year-old Riley Schellhammer making...
Sports /
U.S. Marshals begin hunt for...
I-Team 8 /
Health Spotlight: Bariatric surgery: New...
Medical /
Experts: Maternal mortality crisis impacting...
Multicultural News /
Winner of ‘The Voice’ to...
All Indiana /
Mishawaka to start construction of...
Indiana News /
Melting Pot is bringing in...
All Indiana /