All Indiana

Indy Opera brings Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Carousel’ to Carmel Palladium

For one night only, the Indianapolis Opera will stage the musical “Time Magazine” named the greatest all time, “Carousel.”

It’s set in the 1940s, and everyone planning to attend is invited to wear their best vintage attire for a memorable evening of music and storytelling.

The beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein story will be staged on Sunday, May 1, 7 p.m. at the Carmel Palladium.

Four of the lead cast members joined us Monday on “All Indiana” to share what you can expect the show and give a preview of their beautiful singing voices.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit, Indyopera.org.