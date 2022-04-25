All Indiana

Indy Opera brings Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Carousel’ to Carmel Palladium

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

For one night only, the Indianapolis Opera will stage the musical “Time Magazine” named the greatest all time, “Carousel.”

It’s set in the 1940s, and everyone planning to attend is invited to wear their best vintage attire for a memorable evening of music and storytelling.

The beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein story will be staged on Sunday, May 1, 7 p.m. at the Carmel Palladium.

Four of the lead cast members joined us Monday on “All Indiana” to share what you can expect the show and give a preview of their beautiful singing voices.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit, Indyopera.org.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Purdue economist says income not keeping up with inflation

Business /

Gradual warmup ahead

Weather Blog /

Indiana reports 2,418 new COVID cases, 6 deaths in past week

Coronavirus /

FDA approves remdesivir to treat young children with COVID-19

Coronavirus /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.