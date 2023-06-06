Indy Pride Parade and Festival

Get ready to celebrate love, diversity, and pure fabulousness because the Indy Pride Parade and Festival is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever!

We’ve got a treat for you today as the incredible Executive Director, Shelly Snider, sashays into our studio to spill all the tea on this spectacular event.

Mark your calendars for June 10. because Military Park and Mass Ave. are about to come alive with a burst of colors, music, and unapologetic joy.

So get your glitter on, unleash your inner diva, and let’s march together in the most fabulous celebration of love and equality that Indy has ever seen.

This is the time to let your rainbow flag fly high, dance like nobody’s watching, and show the world that love knows no bounds.

Let’s make this year’s Indy Pride Parade and Festival an unforgettable extravaganza that will leave a trail of glitter and happiness in its wake!