Indy Scream Park returns with new attraction for horror fans

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — The Indy Scream Park is returning for Halloween season and even though the haunted park has some new rules for guests to follow, it also has a new attraction.

According to marketing director Jon Pianki, Indy Scream Park’s COVI19 safety plan includes using foggy disinfectant to clean surfaces throughout the park grounds and requiring the actors to wear masks in addition to their costumes. The guests will also be required to wear masks when inside the attractions.

Along with Indy Scream Park’s new safety regulations, it also has a new guest attraction. It’s called the Zombie Paint Assault.

“We are very excited about having Zombie Paintball Assault this year,” Pianki said. “It is a lot of fun. It’s more of a ride experience where the customers can interact even more with the attractions. Instead of going through a haunted house, you load up on a Zombified bus and your job as a recruit is to go out and keep the zombies away from that bus by shooting them with paint balls.”

Indy Scream Park is open seven days a week.

Park hours: Sunday – Thursday, 7-10:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Ticket prices start at $19.95.

