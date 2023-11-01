Indy takes a splash: 2024 US Olympic Team Trials in Swimming coming soon

Get ready to dive into the excitement as Dan Gliot, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications at Indiana Sports Corp, provides an exclusive preview of the highly anticipated 2024 US Olympic Team Trials in the sport of Swimming.

Set to take place from June 15th to 23rd at the iconic Lucas Oil Stadium, this event promises to showcase top-tier athletes vying for their spot on the Olympic team.

Join us for an in-depth discussion with Dan as he unveils what makes Indianapolis the perfect host city for this sporting event.