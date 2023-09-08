Indy Ultimate 2023: Sam Reel talks thrilling competition!

Gearing up for an ‘Ultimate’ look at Indianapolis

Get ready for an adrenaline-packed conversation as Sam Reel, the driving force behind Indy Ultimate, drops by to share all the thrilling details about this year’s highly anticipated competition.

Scheduled for September 9, 2023, Indy Ultimate Presented by The Indiana Sports Corp promises an unforgettable experience for participants and spectators alike.

From heart-pounding challenges to the chance to explore iconic Indianapolis landmarks like never before, this event is set to be a highlight of the year.

Don’t miss Sam Reel’s insights into what makes Indy Ultimate a must-attend event for all adventure enthusiasts and sports aficionados!