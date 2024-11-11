Local restaurants partner with Indy Warrior Partnership to support veterans in need

In honor of Veterans Day, the Indy Warrior Partnership, a nonprofit focused on ending veteran suicide, is collaborating with local restaurants for a special “Dine to Donate” event, where patrons can contribute to the cause simply by dining at select locations. Program lead Aaron Bacon shared that the organization works closely with veteran-serving organizations across Central Indiana to connect veterans with crucial resources to address issues contributing to mental health struggles within the veteran community.

“Our goal is to build relationships with veterans, so they know support is there, even if they don’t need it right now,” Bacon explained, acknowledging that veterans often hesitate to ask for help. Through partnerships with organizations like America’s Warrior Partnership, Indy Warrior Partnership reaches out to veterans, offering both support and a sense of community.

One notable partner in this initiative is Lou Malnati’s Pizza, offering a 20% give-back from sales to customers who mention Indy Warrior Partnership at checkout. With four participating locations, diners can enjoy their favorite dishes while supporting a cause that directly benefits veterans in their local community. For in-restaurant orders, customers can use the code GPfund24 to ensure 20% of their bill goes to the cause.