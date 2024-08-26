Indy woman launches mobile bookstore

Black Worldschoolers is a one-of-a-kind support program that benefits Black homeschooling families. The organization offers resources, community, and support to those who wish to take personal responsibility for guiding their children’s education at home.

Natalie Pipkin spoke with us about her inspiring work with Black Worldschoolers.

She shared how important it is to create an environment of learning that shows the culture and history of Black families.

She also spoke about how Black Worldschoolers provide activities, including field trips, workshops, and group meetings, all of which will engage education better.

Black Worldschoolers gives a sense of community. Families in the program can get in touch, discuss their experiences, and support each other.

Resources and support from the community also take part, as Black Worldschoolers work on creating learning spaces where Black children can envision themselves through the things they learn.

Children should learn about their background to have positive images of themselves in their education.

Overall, Natalie Pipkin’s efforts in the Black Worldschoolers are making a difference by empowering Black families to take control over their children’s education and by building a close community. Take a look at the full interview above to learn more information!