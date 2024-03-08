IndyCar series season coming soon; Coffee Mate, Dr. Pepper collab

Today on WIBC’s Hammer and Nigel show, the hosts discussed a variety of topics, exploring trends and developments.

Among the highlights was the collaboration between Coffee Mate and Dr Pepper, introducing a new creamer aimed at simplifying the creation of the popular Dirty Soda trend.

With this partnership, consumers can now enjoy the classic Dirty Soda flavor by pouring Coffee Mate’s Coconut Lime-flavored creamer over a glass of Dr Pepper, eliminating the need for additional ingredients.

This product is now available nationwide for a limited time, offering a convenient way to indulge in the trend without complex preparation.

Hammer and Nigel also discussed the excitement surrounding the upcoming IndyCar Series, set to commence in St. Pete this Sunday.

So of course…the burning question we’ve all been waiting to ask. “IS THIS ANYTHING?”