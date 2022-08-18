All Indiana

IndyFringe Theatre Festival kicks off today

It’s a three-week celebration of the arts in downtown Indy known as the Indy-Fringe Theatre Festival.

It gets underway Thursday featuring everything from dance, drama, stand-up comedy and spectacular performances.

Magicians Taylor Martin of “Indy Magic” and “The Amazing Barry” are performing during the festival, and they joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” to give us a preview of the show.

You can find Taylor Martin and The Amazing Barry at the District Cabaret Theatre Friday and Saturday, as well as next Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, click here.