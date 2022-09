All Indiana

IndyFringe Theatre Festival presents: ‘Oh Look it’s Magic! ADHD advocacy magic show’ this weekend

The Indy Fringe Theatre Festival continues through this weekend celebrating the arts downtown.

It appears they saved one of their most astounding magicians for this weekend’s finale.

Jordan Allen is appearing Friday and Saturday in “Oh Look! It’s Magic!”

He joined us Friday on “All Indiana” with a preview of his act.

Allen is appearing Friday at Venue 5 at the Athenaeum at 5:30 p.m and Saturday at noon.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.