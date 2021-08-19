All Indiana

IndyFringe Theatre Festival returns to downtown Indianapolis for 16th celebration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re looking to be entertained while supporting local talent, the IndyFringe Theatre Festival is coming to downtown Indianapolis for three consecutive weekends. Audiences can see live performances in the Mass Ave Cultural Arts District.

It’s the theatre’s 16th year celebrating hundreds of performers in a mix of different genres from drama, comedy and dance, to music and magic. The event is expected to feature nearly 320 artists and 250 performances and most of them are from Indiana. Organizers say 80% of the box office will be returned to the producing artists.

Mary Karty, the playwright behind the festival’s opening show “Small Gods/Big Problems” talks about what it means to be the first performers people visiting the festival get to see.

“We’ve all been watching our Netflix and watching at home and reading but this is how you can feel with us,” Karty said. “We have emotion and stories that can really connect them and when the audience connects with you it’s a very electrifying, almost magical and mystical experience.”

Actor Aaron Henze said this was the first time he’d been in front of a live audience in a while, but he’s excited to hit the stage and make some people laugh with his role in “Small Gods/Big Problems.”

All Indiana’s Randall Newsome also got a chance to speak with Jim Poyser, the writer behind another comedy called “Climate Follies.” He also expressed his gratitude for being a part of the festival since it started 16 years ago.

You can find more details online about the upcoming shows in the IndyFringe Theatre Festival.

Theatregoers are required to wear masks for the indoor performances.

Here’s a list of venues in the Mass Ave Cultural Arts District where audience members can check out performances: