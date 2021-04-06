All Indiana

IndyFringe Theatre hosting first in-person magic show in a year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Magic is making its return to the stage at The Play Ground at IndyFringe in front of a live audience Tuesday night. It’s the first time performers have been in-person with theatre-goers in a year.

The IndyFringe Theatre will host “Indy Magic” as it brings back a show for families to enjoy. The show will feature performances from veterans Ryan Siebert and The Amazing Barry, two of Indiana’s best. Both will be showcasing some of their best tricks, with social distancing and safety in mind.

Indy Magic creator and producer Taylor Martin talked to All Indiana’s Randall Newsome about making this comeback, what fans can expect in the show and the special surprise guest making an appearance.

Watch the video for a peak at some of the fun you can expect during the show.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 each. You can purchase tickets at the door. Masks are required to attend the show and group seating at the tables will be six feet apart for safety.

