Indy’s Fathers & Families Center announces expansion, upgrades, and more

The Fathers & Families Center of Indianapolis is launching a new initiative where fathers will offer brief videos regarding the topic “On Fatherhood.”

Larry Smith, the President and CEO of the Fathers & Family Center, said they plan to have roughly 100 videos. They’ve also launched a new logo for the company!

You thought that was all? There’s more! The Fathers & Families Center will be expanding outside of Marion County in October. They’ve only operated in Marion County since the founding of the center 31 years ago!

This marks a significant milestone for the Fathers & Family Center.

Their mission statement is clear: Fathers and Families Center equips fathers and empowers families so that children thrive.

After being open for three decades, this expansion will allow its team to continue the work they’ve done for 31 years; helping fathers, families, and children succeed.

More information about the center’s goals and initiatives, upcoming projects, and more can be found on the Father & Families Center website.

Don’t forget to take a look at the full interview above to learn more information about their impact on the community and Indianapolis families.