Indy’s premiere multicultural event has soul

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Rupal Thanawala, the CEO of Trident Systems, LLC, is excited to discuss the upcoming “Soul, Salsa Sushi” event.

This event promises to be a delightful fusion of soulful music, energetic salsa dancing, and delectable sushi.

For more information and to secure tickets, please visit the official Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-soul-salsa-sushi-tickets-689731454347.

Don’t miss out on this unique and vibrant experience filled with culture, fun, and flavors you don’t want to miss!

