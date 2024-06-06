Indy’s rising star Kelsi Marie performing at Juneteenth celebration

Kelsi Marie, a talented singer and songwriter from Indianapolis, Indiana, has been making waves in the music industry.

She is an alum of Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, where she met the well-known Indy hip-hop artist Skypp.

Kelsi’s love for music began early. She sang in school choirs and developed her vocal skills over the years. A video of her singing Etta James’ “At Last” caught the eye of music industry veteran Sid “Uncle Jamz” Johnson, thanks to a recommendation from Skypp.

Kelsi’s debut single with MECAP Music was “I Just Can’t,” featuring saxophonist Bryan Thompson (also known as B. Thompson) and guitarist Reggie Griffin, who has worked with famous artists like Babyface, Chaka Khan, and The Isley Brothers. She followed this with the pop-inspired single “Shine Your Light.”

Her third single, “Bringing The Truth,” gained attention in Philadelphia. Inspired by her strong feelings about racial equality, she wrote the powerful song “Freedom,” which was accompanied by a thought-provoking music video. After that, she released the single “Underestimated.”

Kelsi returned with “Empowered,” featuring saxophonist B. Thompson, who has played with notable artists like Toni Braxton, H.E.R., Tank, T.I., and Faith Evans. Thompson is now part of Babyface’s band.

Aside from her music career, Kelsi is also a professional makeup artist. She appeared on WISH TV Channel 8 this past Spring and has performed with labelmate Damon Karl. She has also opened for Indy favorite Andrew Young several times.

Kelsi’s single “Tiny But Mighty” is accompanied by a music video. She is also featured on her labelmates Twelve & Dave Deft’s new single “Timeless.” Her current single, “(Get Back) To Real Love,” also has a music video.

On Saturday, June 15th, Kelsi will perform at the INDY JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION at Military Park. This summer, she will be back in the studio, recording new music.

You can watch Kelsi’s music videos here:

Kelsi Marie’s music is available on all streaming platforms and digital music stores.

