Inside the 2024 All-Star Gospel Celebration kickoff

by: Dylan Hodges
Maurice “Mo” Evans, Dru Evans, and acclaimed saxophonist Angella Christie are set to feature in a two-part interview and special performance. Mo Evans will co-host the 2024 All-Star Gospel Celebration, while Dru Evans takes on the role of red-carpet host. Angella Christie is slated as one of the Slam Dunk performers, marking the beginning of a series of events leading up to the weekend’s game. For more information, visit allstargospelcelebration.com.

