Inside the making of ‘Coach Prime’

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Executive Producer Jamie Elias brings an exhilarating experience to Prime Video viewers with the latest season of “Coach Prime.”

This hit docuseries delves deep into the heart of Coach Deion Sanders’ football program at the University of Colorado Boulder, offering an unprecedented look at the 2023 season.

As “Coach Prime” and the Buffaloes continue to make waves in college football, the series beautifully captures Sanders’ inspirational journey as he strives to rejuvenate the team and elevate the program to new heights.

What makes this season even more captivating is the addition of Sanders’ talented sons, Shilo and Shedeur, alongside their former teammate Travis Hunter from Jackson State University.

Together, they provide an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse into the most electrifying narrative in college sports this year.

