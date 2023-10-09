INTEGIRLS partners with industry giants for STEM equality

The 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, INTEGIRLS, which focuses on promoting math and STEM education for girls, Founder and President Sophia Fu joins “All Indiana” to discuss their mission and upcoming competition. INTEGIRLS was established in 2022 by a group of high school students from Carmel, Indiana, and it has since made a significant impact by reaching more than 150,000 students.

The organization achieves its mission through various means, including social media engagement, participation in math competitions, and providing extracurricular opportunities. Moreover, INTEGIRLS has forged partnerships with notable companies, both within and beyond the borders of Indiana. These partnerships include collaboration with Chipotle, Eli Lilly and Company, and Craig Newmark Philanthropies, an organization founded by Craig Newmark, the creator of Craigslist.

INTEGIRLS’ commitment to empowering girls in math and STEM fields is evident in its rapid growth and its ability to attract support from well-established entities. Fu’s representation of the organization at events and in initiatives further reinforces its dedication to promoting math and STEM education for girls, creating opportunities for them to excel in these vital fields.