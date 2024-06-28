Iozzo’s Garden of Italy brings flavor to Taste of Indy

Iozzo’s Garden of Italy is a well-loved Italian restaurant, and it is bringing delicious flavors to the Taste of Indy, the state’s largest food festival.

Kathy Jone, the Director of Culinary Operations at Iozzo’s, along with Jonathan Warren, a representative from Taste of Indy, joined us to share their tasty lasagna and more with festival-goers.

Kathy Jone is known for her amazing skills in the kitchen, creating mouth-watering Italian dishes that people love.

At the festival, she will be preparing and serving their famous lasagna, giving visitors a taste of what Iozzo’s has to offer.

Taste of Indy is a celebration of the state’s diverse food culture, and this year promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Whether you are a fan of Italian food or just love trying new dishes, be sure to visit Iozzo’s Garden of Italy at Taste of Indy.

Enjoy the delicious lasagna and learn more about the exciting offerings at the state’s largest food festival.