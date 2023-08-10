Celebrate National S’mores Day with Iozzo’s Garden of Italy

Today’s Tasty Takeout offers a classical spin on a campfire favorite! To celebrate National S’mores Day, Iozzo’s Garden of Italy is stopping by to share its take on the summertime dessert!

The story of Iozzo’s Garden of Italy dates back to the early 1900s when Santora “Fred” Iozzo immigrated to the U.S. from Calabria, Italy. By 1926, Fred owned and operated 21 grocery stores in Indianapolis, and he opened the first full-service Italian restaurant in the city in 1930. Under the name ‘Naples Grill’, the restaurant drew crowds from across the Midwest! The restaurant was eventually renamed to its current title of ‘Iozzo’s Garden of Italy.’

(WISH Photos)

Fred Iozzo passed away in 1944, and it wasn’t until 2009 that the restaurant re-opened. Since the reopening, Iozzo’s has received a handful of awards for their flavors, atmosphere, and overall dining experience!

On August 10th, we celebrate National S’mores Day! The supposed first mention of the treat came in a 1920’s cookbook, where it was called a ‘Graham Cracker Sandwich’. Others credit the Girl Scouts with the s’mores’ invention, as it appeared in their 1927 cookbook as ‘some mores’. Though the true origin of National Smore’s Day is unknown, we do know that it was born and popularized right here in the U.S.A.

All it takes to make your standard s’more is a toasted marshmallow, milk chocolate, and two graham crackers. There are plenty of ways to jazz this treat up, but most people debate the best toasting of your marshmallow!

Some people just set their marshmallow on fire and then blow it out to achieve the perfect gooey consistency. Others barely brown their marshmallow. Then, there are the golden brown-ers, who meticulously wait over a campfire to achieve what they feel is the perfect toast.

Thankfully, there’s no need to debate, since today’s s’mores will be prepared for us!