Irish supergroup Celtic Thunder to perform at Old National Centre

Celtic Thunder, the renowned Irish music group, is returning to Indianapolis as part of their latest tour, Odyssey. Lead singer Neil Byrne, a member of the group since its formation 17 years ago, shared insights about the group’s music and their ongoing 55-city tour across the U.S. and Canada. “We’re very lucky that people gravitate towards what we do. There’s a deep resonance with Celtic music that has been around for centuries,” Byrne said.

The group, known for their harmonized vocals and full backing band, brings a powerful sound to their performances. Their shows feature four lead singers and a backing band of about 13 musicians, creating a rich, full experience on stage. Byrne emphasized the variety in their performances, from traditional Irish ballads to contemporary pieces, including a song he wrote about his great-great-uncle, a figure from the 1916 Irish Rising.

Byrne highlighted the strong family appeal of Celtic Thunder’s shows, noting that they often see multiple generations of fans attending together. He also mentioned the popularity of their recent release, “The Weller Man,” which has garnered over 60 million views. “It’s a family show. We always encourage the audience to sing along, and we see people of all ages coming back to see us,” Byrne explained.

The group is committed to delivering a high-quality performance, putting careful thought into each song selection. “We want to keep people engaged for two hours. Every song needs to hit home, and that’s what keeps our audience coming back for 17 years.”

Celtic Thunder will be performing at the Old National Centre in Indianapolis this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. as part of their Odyssey tour. Tickets are available for purchase at livenation.com, and WISH-TV is also offering free tickets for select attendees. To enter to win, visit wishtv.com/contests/celtic-thunder-odyssey-ticket-giveaway.