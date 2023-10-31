Is a career in construction for you?

Governor Eric Holcomb recently established October as Careers in Construction Month in the state of Indiana.

It’s in hopes of shining a spotlight on a career that needs more people to enter the workforce.

Ferguson Excavating is owned and operated by Brian Ferguson.

He learned at an early age from his dad about the industry.

Now, it’s a career he loves. He’s done it for more than 20 years.

Ferguson says any trade is a good option, but construction is so needed right now.

To show a little bit of what they do, he allowed me behind the controls of some heavy machinery.