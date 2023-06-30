A new filing in the ‘Rush’ movie case and a flying object hits a country singer…Is This Anything?

Hammer & Nigel of WIBC are back to answer the question we all ask ourselves… is this anything?

A new filing has been made in the 2021 “Rust” shooting case.

According to court documents, an unnamed witness stated that movie armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, transferred a small bag of cocaine. This handoff allegedly occurred after she returned from a police interview the day of the shooting. Just last week, Gutierrez-Reed was charged for ‘tampering with evidence’.

This comes in addition to the two counts of involuntary manslaughter that were filed earlier this year. Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney called the new charges “character assassination”, as the evidence presented is 20 months old.

Witnesses have also told investigators that Gutierrez-Reed had been drinking heavily and smoking marijuana during the film’s production.

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is the latest musician to fall victim to concertgoers flinging objects on stage.

On Wednesday, Ballerini was struck in the face with a bracelet during a show in Idaho. Videos shared by concertgoers show Ballerini flinching mid-song before she stepped offstage. Thursday, the singer issued a statement on Instagram saying she is fine.

But this on-stage assault is not the first in recent news…

Singer Bebe Rexha was rushed off stage at a concert in New York City. She sustained an eye injury from a flying cell phone. In Los Angeles, a man breached the stage at Ava Max’s concert. Reports say he struck her in the face before being swept away by security. Earlier this week, videos posted to social media showed singer Pink picking up a bag of ashes thrown on the stage during her performance.

We urge you to not jump on this trend.