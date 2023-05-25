Is This Anything?: Blake Shelton prepares to say farewell to ‘The Voice’; Uber to add robotaxis to its app

Country music singer, Blake Shelton, appeared for the final time on the singing competition show, “The Voice,” during the finale on Tuesday.

Shelton has appeared in 445 episodes spanning 23 seasons and 12 years. He says he has made lifelong friends and memories from his time on ‘The Voice’, including meeting his wife Gwen Stefani.

Shelton says he is leaving to spend more time with his family and focus on his country music career.

—

Uber, a rideshare company, is testing out a new plan with Waymo, a robotaxi company.

On Tuesday, Uber and Waymo announced a partnership that would allow Uber riders to schedule rides in Waymo’s robotaxis.

Waymo makes autonomous driving technology so that their vehicles do not have human drivers at the wheel.

The companies say later this year Uber customers in Phoenix, Arizona will be able to receive a ride and food delivery from a robotaxi on the Uber app.