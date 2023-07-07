Is This Anything? Britney Spears gets struck and a new law may change the food delivery game

Victor Wembanyama, left, and Britney Spears. Britney Spears is speaking out about an incident Wednesday night involving San Antonio Spurs basketball player Victor Wembanyama in Las Vegas. (Photo by AP via CNN)

Our friends at WIBC, Hammer & Nigel, are back again today to talk about an unfortunate misunderstanding that led to the slapping of Britney Spears as well as the attempt from Door Dash, Grubhub & Uber eats challenge New York to raise their minimum wage for delivery workers. Now let’s decide… is this anything?

San Antonio spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama believes that Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that his security guard pushed the pop star away.

TMZ said that Spears noticed Wembanyama and tapped him on the shoulder to ask for a photo. Then, Spears was struck in the face, knocking off her glasses. Wembanyama said he wasn’t aware that Spears was the person who grabbed him until hours later.

Spears then filed a police report, claiming she was struck by a security guard while trying to get Wembanyama’s attention. Now you know how NOT to get a photo with an NBA player!

Door Dash, Grubhub and Uber Eats are challenging New York City’s new minimum wage law for food app delivery workers. The city’s new law comes after online meal delivery services spiked in popularity during the pandemic…

Starting July 12th, the law would increase pay for app delivery workers to $17.96 per hour before tips and raise pay again to nearly $20 per hour in April 2025.

Doordash and grubhub allege that the law is legally flawed because it targets only meal-delivery services and not grocery-delivery services…

It would force companies to pay workers for hours that they are available, even if they don’t actually make any deliveries. It also claims the law would increase the cost to consumers, adding an average of $5.18 per order.