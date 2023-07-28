Is This Anything? Bronny James’ recovery and Travis Kelce’s fumbled ‘Love Story’

A Love Story with some potentially Bad Blood unfolds for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Bronny James has been released from the hospital following his sudden cardiac arrest. Our friends at WIBC, Hammer and Nigel, are ready to help us decide… Is This Anything?

Bronny James, LeBron James’ 18-year-old son, was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Thursday afternoon. On Monday, the incoming freshman at USC went into sudden cardiac arrest while at practice. He was admitted to Cedars-Siani Medical Center fully conscious and responsive.

His timely release made many doctors and sports fans breathe a sigh of relief. Though, there is no detailed plan out for Bronny’s recovery yet, LeBron took to social media to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support.

Tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce, tried to make a move on Taylor Swift while attending The Eras Tour.

A popular practice for Eras Tour attendees is making and trading friendship bracelets. Kelce wanted to get in on the action, so he made a special bracelet for Swift. What made this bracelet so special? It had Kelce’s phone number on it!

However, this Love Story didn’t have a happy ending, as Kelce was unable to score Taylor Swift. He couldn’t get the bracelet to her during the show and was unable to speak with her afterwards since Swift stays on vocal rest to keep herself performance ready.

Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, also cited that Swift is a Philadelphia Eagles fan. So, he thinks his brother Travis should have expected some Bad Blood considering the results of the Super Bowl…