Is This Anything?: Miley Cyrus looking to retire from arena tours; ‘Fast X ‘ ran up the Box Office in international debut

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 06: Miley Cyrus at Saint Laurent mens spring summer 20 show on June 06, 2019 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/WireImage,)

The hosts of WIBC’s popular radio show “Hammer and Nigel” discussed news that Miley Cyrus may never do another arena tour again.

Cyrus told British Vogue that she doesn’t want to perform in front of huge audiences anymore because it feels isolating and unsafe. There has been no word on if she will sing in small venues to support her latest album, “Endless Summer Vacation.”

Hammer and Nigel also discuss the Fast and Furious movie, “Fast X”, speeding to number one at the box office.

“Fast X” made 251.4 million dollars in its international debut, making it the second biggest opening of the year outside North America after “The Super Mario Brothers Movie”.

