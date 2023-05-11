Is This Anything?: MTV News shuts down after 36-years; Tucker Carlson to relaunch show on Twitter

For Gen X and Millennials, it’s the end of an era. MTV News is set to shut down after 36 years on the air.

The decision was announced Tuesday by Paramount Media Networks causing a layoff effect of 25% of its workforce.

Head of Paramount, MTV, and Showtime, Chris McCarthy, explained to staff members in a memo Tuesday that “Despite the media giant’s “success” in streaming, the company continues to feel pressure from broader economic headwinds like many of our peers.”

He continued on to say “As a result, we have made the very hard but necessary decision to reduce our domestic team by approximately 25%. Through the elimination of some units and by streamlining others, we will be able to reduce costs and create a more effective approach to our business as we move forward.”

Popular radio hosts of WIBC’s “Hammer & Nigel,” enthusiastically expressed their thoughts on the matter.

As the conversation continued, the dynamic duo discussed how former Fox News personality, Tucker Carlson, plans to relaunch his political show on Twitter.

Carlson made the announcement via a video he posted on social media. Tucker says he specifically chose Twitter because, in his opinion, it’s the last big platform that allows free speech.

To learn more about these trending topics, watch the full interview above.