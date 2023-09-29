Is this anything? Nigel and Hammer discuss Bruce Springsteen and late night hosts returning

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during the 15th Annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit at Alice Tully Hall presented by Bob Woodruff Foundation and NY Comedy Festival on November 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SUFH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Nigel and Hammer from the “Nigel and Hammer Show” on 93.1 WIBC shared their thoughts on some of the trending topics right now.

First up, Bruce Springsteen is cancelling his shows.

The Boss is following doctor’s orders and taking more time off from touring.

The rocker released a statement to X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

The statement said he’s continuing to “recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice.”

“With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024,” the statement continued.

Springsteen had previously canceled several shows with the E Street Band last month and earlier this month.

Wednesday’s statement said that those shows, along with the concerts that were to be held during the rest of this year, will have rescheduled dates to be announced next week, “all taking place at their originally scheduled venues.”

“When the new 2024 dates are announced, those unable to attend on the new date who purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies have 30 days to request a refund.

All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announced dates,” the statement read.

Hammer discussed the return of late night shows.

With the end of the writers strike the hosts will return to their regular programming.

Host of “Last Week Tonight”, John Oliver, is cancelling his planned trip to IU Bloomington.

He will begin production on the late night show again.

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and John Oliver all announced their respective shows are coming back now that the writer’s strike is over.

Oliver’s show will be returning sunday night while the rest will have new episodes beginning monday.

Late-night shows were the first ones that went dark when the writers guild strike began on may second.