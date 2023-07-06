Is This Anything? The Eagles are going on tour and McDonald’s has a wedding package…

In a historic menu change, McDonald’s can now cater your big day!

For $200, you can have the golden arches bring 100 chicken sandwiches and 100 four-count chicken nuggets to your wedding reception! The announcement was made to their Indonesian Instagram account on June 27th, and since has garnered over 25,000 likes.

With weddings becoming more and more expensive, we aren’t too opposed to the idea…

The Eagles announced their farewell tour, and they’re stopping in the Hoosier state!

‘The Long Goodbye: Eagles’ is the end of a career, spanning across 5 decades for the iconic rock band. The Eagles have sold out tours worldwide and are prepping to do it one last time.

Luckily for Hoosiers, they plan to stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 9th, with special guest Steely Dan!

Presale tickets and VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, July 12. General on-sale starts Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can be purchased at livenation.com, by phone, and at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse box office.