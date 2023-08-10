Is This Anything? The Emmy’s get moved and Disney+ prices rise..

In this photo illustration, the Disney + logo is displayed on the screen of a television on November 08, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

When prices rise and big events get moved, we know who to turn to for opinions! Disney+ & Hulu look to raise their prices, while the Emmy Awards get delayed to January 2024. Our friend Hammer from WIBC joins us to decide, Is This Anything?

Expect to pay more for Disney+ and Hulu in a few months.

The Walt Disney Company announced plans to increase prices for its ad-free subscription to both services. Beginning October 12th, Disney+’s ad-free price will increase from $10.99 to $13.99. Hulu’s ad-free service will also increase by 3 dollars from $14.99 to $17.99.

Disney’s CEO says the increases are due to revenue struggles…

The seventy-fifth Emmy Awards have been pushed back to January. The Television Academy and FOX made the announcement Thursday.

The awards, which are Television’s top honor, were scheduled to be handed out next month. However, it was announced last month that the event would be postponed in light of the on-going writers and actors strikes.

The show will air on FOX Monday, January 15th, 2024, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.