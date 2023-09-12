It started with a whisper, rock band ‘Neon Trees’ to perform at The Vogue

Neon Trees to perform in Broad Ripple at The Vogue.

Get ready to rock out at The Vogue Theater. One of the top pop-rock bands is coming to perform some of their best hits.

Neon Trees skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard Charts 2010 debut album “Habits”.

Hailing from Provo, Utah, the band quickly ascended to stardom with the help of hits like “Everybody Talks” and “Animal”.

In addition to chart success, the multi-format band has amassed 1 billion streams and recently logged over 40 million views on TikTok.

Now, the band is set to take the stage at The Vogue Theatre on October 1.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. with special guests Silent Rival and Laundry Day.

We talked with Tyler Glenn from the band.

Neon Trees is starting its Favorite Daze Tour on September 15 in San Francisco. They’ll wrap up the tour on October 11 in LA.

The band is promoting the release of their new single Favorite Daze.

“I wrote ‘Favorite Daze’ almost in a stream of consciousness – a rant or a poem,” said Neon

Trees lead singer Tyler Glenn.

In conjunction with the single, the band is working on a new album.

Because the concert is general admission there is no guaranteed seating.

The Vogue Theatre in Broad Ripple is one of the most popular and storied music venues in the Midwest.

It originally opened as a movie theater on June 18, 1938.

It’s considered one of the top destinations for live music in Indianapolis.

Neon Trees is also celebrating the 10th anniversary of their hit “Everybody Talks”.

That single reached platinum five times.

Tickets start at just $29.50.

You must be 21 or older to attend the show.