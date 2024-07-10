IU Health Momentum Indy preps for two-day cycling festival 2024

The IU Health Momentum Indy is a two-day cycling festival that offers something for everyone.

Founder and executive director Jennifer Cvar joined us to talk about the event, including details on the two main races and how to sign up for the community bike ride or kids race.

The festivities begin on Friday, July 12, from 4-10 p.m. with the Mass Ave Crit. This race is one of America’s premier events and a stop on the American Criterium Cup professional series.

On Saturday, July 13, at 9 a.m., the Honor Major Taylor Fondo presented by VQ Labs and Zipp will take place. This ride is open to cyclists of all levels, with routes through Indianapolis that include sites relevant to Major Taylor.

Participants can choose from distances of 14 miles, 30 miles, and 62 miles. Teams can compete for honors such as most miles ridden as a team and most team members. The ride starts at 240 N. Meridian St. and welcomes everyone to ride at their own pace.

Later on Saturday, the Indy Crit and Kids Race presented by Riley Children’s Health will offer a family-friendly day of pro and amateur criterium racing.

The event will feature cycling and fitness activities, food trucks, and drinks for all ages. The races run from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with kids’ activities scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. At 12:20 p.m., kids aged 3-12 can participate in the Kids Race.

The event takes place at University Park, 307 N. Meridian St., and promises a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere.

The IU Health Momentum Indy offers a weekend of exciting races, fun activities, and community spirit. To learn more information, watch the full interview above and visit their website.