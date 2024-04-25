IYSA launches new program to educate teens about Indiana lifeline laws

The Indiana Youth Services Association (IYSA) aims to foster the well-being and development of youth across the Hoosier state.

IYSA operates as a statewide association, uniting Youth Service Bureaus (YSBs) from every corner of Indiana under a common mission: to uplift and support young individuals and their families.

Comprising 26 dedicated members, IYSA serves as the connective tissue that binds these Youth Service Bureaus together, ensuring a unified approach toward addressing the needs of youth and families throughout the state.

Joining us today are Fmr. Senator Jim Merritt and CEO of IYSA David Westenberger to talk about the program, “Make Good Decisions” which aims to educate teens about the Indiana “Lifeline Law.”

Spanning approximately 65 counties, these member organizations work tirelessly to provide vital community-based juvenile delinquency and family support programming.

The services offered by IYSA are as diverse as the communities they serve.

From counseling and mentorship programs to educational initiatives and recreational activities, these organizations tailor their efforts to address the unique needs and challenges faced by youth and families in their respective regions.

Through its statewide network of dedicated professionals and organizations, IYSA embodies the collective commitment to nurturing the next generation and building a brighter future for all.