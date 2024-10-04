Tips from fitness expert Jamelah McGill on how stretching can release stress

Jamelah McGill, the creator of Mind Over Impulse Fitness, shared tips on how stretching can help relieve stress, especially heading into the weekend. McGill emphasized the importance of stretching for overall well-being, stating that it benefits “mind, body, and soul.” According to McGill, stretching can increase endorphins, improve mood, reduce inflammation, and aid in recovery after daily activities.

McGill also explained the benefits of stretching for mobility and flexibility, which are key to maintaining joint stability and overall physical health. She compared stretch therapy to practices like Pilates and yoga, noting that while yoga connects the body to breath and spirit, stretch therapy focuses on stabilizing joints while enhancing flexibility. “It’s important to keep your body mobile, especially as you age,” McGillsaid.

When discussing different types of stretching, McGill highlighted passive, dynamic, and active stretching. Dynamic stretches, such as jumping jacks or high knees, are great for warming up the body, while active stretches involve stabilizing joints and muscles during movement. McGill demonstrated simple stretches for the shoulders, hips, and lower back, showing how these can help alleviate common areas of tension.

McGill also discussed her business, Mind Over Impulse Fitness, which offers services like assisted stretching, personal training, and yoga. Her fitness studio provides one-on-one sessions and group classes focused on mindful decision-making that leads to healthier habits. “We practice mindful decision-making that develops into conscious and intentional health choices,” she explained.

For those interested in learning more about Mind Over Impulse Fitness and the benefits of stretching, McGill offers various programs, including classes in the Riverside community. “Connecting the body with the breath helps align your body and supports overall health,” McGill added.