All Indiana

Jeanna de Waal to perform at Feinstein’s Cabaret in Carmel this weekend

You may have seen her portraying princess Diana in the Broadway musical, “Diana: The Musical,” which was filmed for Netflix and is currently streaming.

Now you can see Jeanna de Waal in-person at Feinstein’s Cabaret in Carmel on February 25 & 26.

Today she joined us on “All Indiana” ahead of this weekend’s performances to share what you can expect and more.

Show Description:

Straight from the roller coaster of Diana the Musical – a highly talked about new musical that told the story of Princess Diana and quickly developed a cult following – meet Jeanna de Waal. Hear Jeanna sing for her supper and tell jokes for her Negroni, as she wanders the theaters of the world telling vaudeville tales of the life of a theater actress in an unprecedented time.

“The structure of the show was meticulously arranged. It was, in fact, a seamless night of cabaret entertainment” says Stephen Mosher from Broadway World. “And the singing – heavens to Betsy” he says, “It is authentically enough to make a person cry.”

For tickets visit, prekindle.com/events/feinsteins-cabaret.