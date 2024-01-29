Jeff Dunham ‘I’m with Cupid’ comedy special coming February 2024

Ventriloquist and comedian Jeff Dunham is gearing up for the premiere of his 12th stand-up special, titled “I’m with Cupid,” scheduled to air on Comedy Central on February 3.

With his skillful ventriloquism, Dunham, accompanied by his amusing band of dummies, is poised to humorously delve into topics of love, relationships, and everything Valentine’s Day-related.

Audiences can anticipate a night of laughter as Dunham brings his unique comedic perspective to the intricacies of matters of the heart.