Jennifer Hammond: Builders are changing the way homes look

According to a new report from John Burns Research and Consulting, the architecture of new homes in the U.S. is expected to shift significantly in the coming years.

Homes are becoming smaller, and their layouts more compact, says Mikaela Arroyo, a researcher with the firm. This trend aligns with findings from other surveys conducted by the consulting firm in recent years.

The downsizing of homes complicates the design process for architects, who must figure out how to do more with less.

Arroyo notes that the challenge for designers is to combine spaces or eliminate unused areas to make everything fit into a smaller package.

Last year, about 25% of floor plans designed by architects were downsized to cut costs, according to John Burns.

Construction spending has soared over the years, and home prices are at record highs. Realtor.com reports that while the median price of homes for sale hasn’t changed much since last year, the median price per square foot has increased by 3.4%, indicating that smaller homes are becoming more common.

The median size of a new single-family home sold in 2023 was 2,286 square feet, down from 2,328 square feet in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The data shows that the median size for single-family homes has been shrinking since 2014 when it peaked at 2,526 square feet.

As homes shrink, hallways could be one of the first casualties. Eliminating these transitional spaces would reduce the number of interior walls and allow for more compact homes, the survey found. Major home builders are now prioritizing narrower houses with fewer doors, windows, and cabinets.

With smaller homes, every square foot counts, and hallways are often seen as wasted space. By eliminating them, we can create more usable living areas.

As the trend of shrinking homes continues, it will be interesting to see how architects and builders adapt to these changes, finding innovative ways to maximize space in smaller packages.